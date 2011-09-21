* H1 net profit 717 mln euros vs forecast 672 mln

* Start of Q3 sees slower sales growth than H1

* Expansion into emerging markets reduces exposure to Spain

* Shares down 0.6 percent (Adds comments from conference call with analysts: updates share price)

MADRID, Sept 21 Inditex , the world's biggest fashion retailer, has reported a slowdown in sales growth in the last few weeks, after a forecast-beating half-year, raising fears that the deepening debt crisis in Europe is dampening consumer spending.

The Spanish group, best known for its Zara brand, said on Wednesday sales rose 9 percent at constant exchange rates in the period from Aug. 1 to Sept. 17, down from a 13 percent increase over the previous six months.

Analysts said that suggested a slowdown in growth from stores open for at least a year to about 1 to 2 percent, down from around 8 to 9 percent in the second quarter which ended on July 31.

During a conference call with analysts, Inditex said it considered the level of sales growth in the last seven weeks to be healthy given a tough comparison with the same period last year.

"Current trading is not very different at this point from the same period last year," Marcos Lopez, Capital Markets director, told analysts.

Inditex said it was too early to comment on the outlook and pricing in 2012 for Europe, which contributes more than 70 percent of sales.

At 0841 GMT Inditex shares, which had climbed 11 percent over the last month in defiance of sliding equity markets, were down 0.19 percent at 62.9 euros, after falling over 4 percent as the market fretted over the current trading position.

"There is a question mark over what trading is going to be like in H2 (the second half) with the macro concerns," said Bryan, Garnier & Co analyst Peter Farren.

A string of European retailers have flagged worsening trading conditions in recent months as shoppers have seen their disposable incomes squeezed by higher prices, muted wages growth and government austerity measures.

Carrefour , Europe's biggest retailer, issued a profit warning last month, while European-focused fashion retailer Esprit reported a 98 percent plunge in profits last week.

Inditex, the brainchild of Spain's richest man Amancio Ortega, has fared better than most, thanks in part to its rapid expansion in faster-growing emerging markets.

The group, with over 5,200 stores across 78 countries, has also coped well with surging costs for clothing retailers from higher cotton prices and rising wage rates in key manufacturing centres like Asia, mainly because it makes more of its clothes locally than rivals like Sweden's Hennes & Mauritz (HMb.ST).

"A BIG BEAT"

Net profit jumped 14 percent to 717 million euros ($983 million) in the six months to July 31, beating the average forecast of 672 million given in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales reached 6.2 billion euros, while the gross profit margin fell 100 basis points to 58.4 percent, less than most analysts' anticipated.

"A big beat," said SG analyst Anne Critchlow, who was not overly concerned by the recent dip in sales growth, arguing monthly figures could be volatile.

Citi analysts predicted the full-year consensus pretax profit forecast was likely to rise 3-4 percent to 2.55-2.58 billion euros.

Many analysts think the group could get an important boost in the second half from its roll-out of online sales, particularly in the United States, the world's largest online clothing market, where Zara was launched online this month.

Some analysts are concerned by a 25 percent rise in Inditex's inventories, which they said could lead to markdowns in the second half.

Inditex, which has reduced its exposure to its austerity-hit home market of Spain to 26 percent from over 40 percent a few years ago, said it would continue its expansion into faster-growing developing markets, entering South Africa, Taiwan, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Peru in the coming months.

The group has also launched all eight of its brands online, and said it would begin internet sales in Japan on Oct 20.

Rapidly expanding Asian and south American markets like China and Brazil now account for 29 percent of sales, up from 27 percent in the first half of last year. ($1=0.729 euros) (Additional reporting by Mark Potter in London; Editing by Greg Mahlich)