MADRID, June 12 Spain's Inditex said it maintained its target of having a stable gross margin in 2013.

"We are expecting a stable gross margin, which means for us an increase or a decrease of 50 basis points on the current margin," said Inditex's Chief Executive and Chairman Pablo Isla.

Last year the gross margin was 59.8 percent. It was 59.6 percent for the first quarter. (Reporting By Robert Hetz, writing by Sarah Morris)