MADRID, Sept 18 Spanish retailer Inditex expects gross margins to be stable in the second half of the year, Chairman and Chief Executive Pablo Isla said on a conference call after first-half results.

"This means a 50 basis point increase or decrease on the current margin," Isla said.

In the first half of the year, the retailer's gross margin slipped to 58.6 percent from 59.6 percent last year. (Reporting By Sarah Morris; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)