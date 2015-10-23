* Zara owner Amancio Ortega tops Forbes list for first time
* Speculation over succession grows as he will soon turn 80
By Elisabeth O'Leary
MADRID, Oct 23 Amancio Ortega, who transformed
clothing group Inditex from a tiny family dressmaker into
Spain's biggest company, briefly overtook Bill Gates on Friday
to become the world's richest man.
Although a 10 percent surge in the share price of Microsoft
later on Friday put the software firm's founder Gates back on
top, the brief appearance of Ortega at the summit of the Forbes
"real time" global rich list was hailed in Spain as a milestone.
Ortega has turned Zara into a byword in chic for the
money-conscious, transforming the apparel business with its
"fast fashion" model. Affordable imitations of catwalk designs
can move from drawing-board to stores within two weeks, and poor
sellers are pulled off the shop floor even quicker.
At one point on Friday, Forbes put Ortega's fortune at $79.9
billion, pipping Gates. Later in the day, thanks to fluctuations
in the euro as well as the surge in Microsoft, Gates had $79.3
billion and Ortega a mere $78.5 billion.
But whether or not he can hold on to the title of world's
richest man, the 79-year-old's fortunes are blossoming as
Inditex shares have risen nearly 40 percent this year.
He holds a 59.3 percent stake in what is now the world's
biggest fashion retailer, ahead of Gap and Hennes &
Mauritz. It grew from humble beginnings in the rainy
northern region of Galicia to more than 6,000 stores in some 90
countries with a stable of brands from high-end label Massimo
Dutti to homewear chain Zara Home.
With a capitalisation of 104 billion euros ($110 billion),
the group is only the third Spanish firm ever to be valued above
100 billion euros, after bank Santander and telecoms
giant Telefonica, both of which now lag well behind.
SELF-MADE
In a country recently emerged from a recession that
destroyed businesses and jobs, Ortega is a rare self-made mogul.
The son of a railway worker started his professional life at
14 as a delivery boy with a shirtmaker in the wind-swept
northern city of Coruna. Within a few years he had set up a
workshop making nightgowns, lingerie and babywear, and the first
Zara opened in Spain in 1975.
Ortega never gives interviews and is rarely photographed. He
did not even attend the inaugural ringing of the stock market
bell at the Madrid exchange when Inditex floated in 2001.
In person, Ortega is a persuasive and enthusiastic
businessman, who despite progressively handing over the
day-to-day management of the company over the last decade
continues as an active part of it, people familiar with Inditex
say.
He is known for selecting designs based on feedback from
shop assistants who zero in on shoppers' reactions.
"If he speaks to a shop assistant and he likes what they had
to say, he will pay more attention to that than to any of his
managers," a former Inditex director told Reuters.
Since his ex-wife and Inditex co-founder Rosalia Mera died
suddenly in August 2013, there has been intense speculation over
the succession.
His second wife Flora Perez, 61, sits on the board of
Inditex and their daughter Marta, 31, who has undergone training
at the firm, including working in a store, is widely expected to
take over, although the firm won't confirm her as successor.
Ortega's majority stake in Inditex is held through another
company, Pontegadea Inversiones, which Ortega has also used to
channel the steady flow of dividends and build up a real estate
portfolio with assets worth 8 billion euros at end-2014.
This, as well as favourable inheritance laws in the Galician
region, means that his heirs are likely to keep a tight control
over the fashion empire.
($1 = 0.7702 euros)
(Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer)