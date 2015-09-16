MADRID, Sept 16 A recovery in Spanish high street spending and warm weather across Europe helped boost sales at fashion giant Inditex in the first half, with a healthy start to the new season auguring well for the owner of Zara.

Inditex, the world's biggest clothing retailer based in the northwestern Spanish city of Coruna, said sales in local currencies in the six weeks to September 10 rose 16 percent, a harbinger for a healthy third quarter.

Net profit rose 26 percent to 1.17 billion euros ($1.32 billion), in line with expectations in a Reuters poll.

In the February to July period sales rose 17 percent to 9.42 billion euros, also meeting expectations and also underpinned by a weak euro versus the dollar.

Like-for-like sales rose 7 percent in the same period.

European sales make up two thirds of the group's total, and Spain alone -- where the economy is recovering after a long crisis -- accounts for almost one fifth. ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Paul Day)