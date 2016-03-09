MADRID, March 9 The world's biggest clothing retailer Inditex reported on Wednesday year net profit of 2.88 billion euros ($3.16 billion), up 15 percent on the year ago period and in line with a Reuters polled forecast of 2.9 billion euros.

The Spanish owner of fashion label Zara said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were 4.70 billion euros, also matching a Reuters polled forecast. ($1 = 0.9115 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Sarah White)