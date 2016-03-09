UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID, March 9 The world's biggest clothing retailer Inditex reported on Wednesday year net profit of 2.88 billion euros ($3.16 billion), up 15 percent on the year ago period and in line with a Reuters polled forecast of 2.9 billion euros.
The Spanish owner of fashion label Zara said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were 4.70 billion euros, also matching a Reuters polled forecast. ($1 = 0.9115 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Sarah White)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.