UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID, Sept 17 Zara owner Inditex posted a shallower-than-expected 2.4 percent year-on-year fall in first-half net profit on Wednesday as negative currency effects eased and said sales for the start of the third quarter rose 10 percent.
The world's largest clothing retailer posted net profit of 928 million euros ($1.2 billion) while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation slipped 0.4 percent to 1.6 billion euros.
Sales at Inditex's more than 6,400 stores rose 5.6 percent to 8.1 billion euros.
A Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 908 million euros, EBITDA of 1.6 billion euros and sales of 8.1 billion euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.7723 euro) (Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Paul Day)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources