UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID, June 10 Spain's Inditex, the owner of Zara fashion stores, posted a 28 percent rise in first quarter net profit on Wednesday as warm European weather and a recovering economy underpinned sales.
Net profit rose to 521 million euros ($588.42 million) in the period from Feb. 1 to April 30, outpacing expectations of 510 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Sales rose 17 percent to 4.37 billion euros and core profit (earnings before taxes, interest and amortisations) rose 22 percent to 895 million euros.
A Reuters poll had forecast sales of 4.34 billion euros and EBITDA of 888 million euros.
The world's largest clothing retailer, which runs brands like teen chain Bershka and up-market chain Massimo Dutti, said sales in local in local currencies rose 13.5 percent from February 1 to June 7. ($1 = 0.8854 euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Paul Day)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.