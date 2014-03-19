MADRID, March 19 The chairman of global fashion retailer Inditex said he expects "a positive trend" in sales in home market Spain to continue in 2014 from the second half of 2013.

Sales in Spain, which suffered two economic recessions in five years, rose 3 percent in the second half of 2013, Chairman Pablo Isla told analysts on a conference call on Wednesday. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Writing by Tracy Rucinski)