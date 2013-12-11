UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID Dec 11 Spain's Inditex said it will have added 8-10 percent of new store space by the end of 2013 and expects a stable gross margin for the second half, Chairman and CEO Pablo Isla told a conference call on Wednesday following third quarter results. (Reporting By Sarah Morris)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources