MADRID, March 21 Zara owner Inditex said sales in Spain increased in 2011 and it expected sales in 2012 to remain stable.

"Sales in Spain have increased this year," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pablo Isla told analysts in a conference call.

Spain, blighted by high unemployment and probably already in recession, accounts for 25 percent of Inditex sales, down from 28 percent last year.

Inditex said it saw a stable gross margin across the group for 2012. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Paul Day)