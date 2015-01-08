MADRID Jan 8 Spain's Inditex will open
more than a dozen Zara clothes stores in the United States this
year, including a flagship store in the SoHo area of New York,
it said on Thursday.
Zara's "fast fashion" business model has helped to make it
one of the world's biggest clothing brands, with owner Inditex's
strategy in the U.S. a focus on large, flagship stores and its
online operation. The group currently has 52 Zara stores in the
United States.
Inditex, the world's largest clothing retailer, acquired the
4,400 square metre SoHo site for 280 million dollars, though the
group said it still had a preference for lease deals.
The company also plans to open a 2,800 square metre Zara in
the World Trade Center in the heart of New York's financial
district this year and is expanding another Manhattan shop.
By the end of 2015, it expects to have a total of eight
stores in Manhattan.
Inditex is controlled by its founder, Amancio Ortega,
Spain's wealthiest man.
