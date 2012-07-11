Hudson's Bay makes takeover approach to Macy's - WSJ
Feb 3 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach to U.S. department store chain Macy's Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
MADRID, July 11 Spain's Inditex, the world's largest fashion retailer and parent of clothing chain Zara, said on Wednesday it would not increase prices following the Spanish government's decision to hike Value Added Tax by 3 percentage points to 21 percent.
"Inditex is maintaining its price stability policy which it used to absorb Spain's last VAT hike by identifying efficiencies in other parts of the business," the Madrid-listed company said in a statement, adding that the policy applied to all its chains.
Spain announced a swathe of new taxes and spending cuts on Wednesday designed to slash 65 billion euros ($79.66 billion)from the budget deficit by 2014 as its recession-plagued economy struggles to meet tough targets agreed with Europe. ($1 = 0.8160 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
Feb 3 Wells Fargo & Co reached an agreement with Intuit Inc to allow the bank's customers who use financial management applications such as Mint, TurboTax and QuickBooks to choose the information they share while importing bank account details.
Feb 3 Francois Fillon clung to his place as France's conservative presidential candidate on Friday amid worsening opinion poll ratings and speculation about his ability to carry on after accusations his wife got public money for work she did not do.