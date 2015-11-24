Nov 24 Indivior Plc said on Tuesday the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected its nasal spray for
the emergency treatment of opioid overdose.
The company said it was reviewing the health regulator's
response.
These sprays contain naloxone, a drug that has been used to
treat opioid overdose for nearly 45 years in injectable forms.
Last week, the FDA approved the first-ever nasal spray
formulation of the drug made by privately held Adapt Pharma Ltd.
The FDA has been speeding up its review of new formulations
of nalaxone to combat rising opioid abuse in the United States.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
indicates opioid overdose led to about 23,500 deaths in the
United States in 2013, a four-fold jump from 1999.
