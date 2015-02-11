(Repeats to add link to news alerts, no changes to text)
LONDON Feb 11 Newly listed pharmaceuticals
company Indivior posted an 8 percent fall in 2014
revenues and forecast a further drop this year as competition
for its addiction treatment drug eroded its market share and
drove down prices.
The firm, which was spun off from consumer goods giant
Reckitt Benckiser in December, lost its exclusive patent
for the Suboxone opiate addiction drug in 2009 and the medicine
has gradually been losing market share to competitors.
Net revenues were $1.1 billion in 2014, down from $1.2
billion in 2013. Operating profit fell 16 percent to $586
million from $695 million last year, reflecting the firm's
decision to cut prices to defend market share.
Chief Executive Shaun Thaxter said revenues were likely to
fall further in 2015 to $850-$880 million.
"The outlook for 2015 is very uncertain as to the timing,
extent and impact of tablet price erosion," he said.
The U.S. market share for Suboxone Film, which is sold on
prescription and administered orally, fell to 58 percent from 67
percent even though overall demand in the market, Indivior's
largest, grew 13 percent.
