BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Labs says co not served with legal papers in matter as in Mezzion's press release
* Dr.Reddy's Laboratories clarifies on news item "Korean biotech firm Mezzion Pharma files suit against Dr Reddy's laboratories."
Nov 2 Drugmaker Indivior Plc raised its full-year revenue forecast as it sold more medicine to treat opioid addiction in the United States.
* The Richmond, Virginia-based company said U.S. sales of its opioid addiction treatment, Suboxone, rose as more doctors were certified to treat opioid addiction.
* The company said it now expected full year revenue of $1.06 billion-$1.08 billion, up from a prior forecast of $1.00 billion-$1.03 billion.
* The company also said it had recorded a charge of $220 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 over lawsuits that it faces, including one filed by 35 U.S. states and the District of Colombia. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Seeks members' nod for preferential allotment of 1.5 million shares to non promoters at 52 rupees per share Source text: http://bit.ly/2jb3xy0 Further company coverage:
