LONDON, June 3 British drugs company Indivior
said on Friday it had won a U.S. patent battle against
Actavis and Par Pharmaceutical over its main
product, heroin substitute Suboxone Film, boosting its shares.
Indivior, which was spun off from Reckitt Benckiser
at the end of 2014, said the threat of early generic competition
has "receded significantly" following the ruling, and its
business model would not be undermined in the immediate future.
Two of three patents were found to be valid by the U.S.
District Court of Delaware and one was deemed to have been
infringed, which analysts said was sufficient for Indivior to
retain the patent protection needed to prevent a generic launch.
Chief Executive Shaun Thaxter said the confirmation gave the
certainty needed to continue to develop Indivior as the leading
addiction treatment company.
"While welcoming this good news, we recognise that Indivior
still needs long-term certainty, so we will leverage this
outcome to seek a positive resolution of all the outstanding
ANDA litigation involving Suboxone Film," he said in a
statement.
"Our confidence in the long-term future of Indivior has
received a good boost today, and we look forward to the next
chapter in our development."
Shares in the group rose as much as 44 percent to a 10-month
high, closing on Friday up 36 percent at 235 pence.
Analysts at Deutsche Bank said that the ruling was not
completely straightforward.
"But it should be enough to prevent generics of Suboxone
Film launching until 2024 giving Indivior enough time to
transition the franchise onto its follow-on product," they said.
Suboxone Film is Indivior's principal product and had a 60
percent share of the U.S. market in the first quarter, the
company said last month. Indivior's net revenue last year fell 9
percent to $1.01 billion, with net profit down 43 percent at
$228 million.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Greg Mahlich)