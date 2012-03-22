JAKARTA Mar 22 PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa
, Indonesia's No.2 cement maker, on Thursday said its
fourth-quarter 2011 net profit rose 20 percent as demand for
construction jumped in the Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
The firm's fourth quarter net profit was 1 trillion rupiah
($109.35 million) in 2011, compared with 841 billion rupiah in
the same period a year earlier, according to Reuters
calculations based on published full-year and nine-months
results.
Indocement, controlled by cement giant HeidelbergCement AG
, reported a full year 2011 net profit of 3.6 trillion
rupiah, up 12 percent from 3.224 trillion rupiah a year earlier.
Analysts forecast full-year 2011 net profit up 11 percent to
3.59 trillion rupiah, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Indocement's 2010 full-year net revenue rose 25 percent to
14 trillion rupiah.
The firm is expanding its current cement production capacity
of 18.6 million tonnes a year with another two million tonnes by
2012.
Indocement shares were up 0.27 percent to 18,250 rupiah on
Thursday's closing. Its shares have gained 7 percent in 2011 to
outperform the Jakarta index's 3.2 percent rise.
($1 = 9,145 rupiah)
(Reporting Fathiya Dahrul; Writing by Janeman Latul; Editing by
Matthew Bigg)