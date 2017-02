JAKARTA Dec 18 A boat carrying 380 migrants, most of them from the Middle East, sank off the coast of east Java in Indonesia and hundreds of the passengers are still missing, a senior emergencies official said on Sunday.

Seventy six people have been rescued, and hundreds of others are missing, said Sahrul Arifin, the head of emergency and logistic at the East Java Disaster Mitigation Centre. (Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu)