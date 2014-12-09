JAKARTA Dec 9 Shares of PT Indofarma Tbk and PT Kimia Farma Tbk jumped on Tuesday after local media reported that the Indonesian government will decide on a planned merger between the two state-owned pharmaceutical firms this week.

Indofarma shares surged as much as 25 percent to the highest in nearly two years, while Kimia Farma shares jumped around 17 percent. The broader Jakarta stock exchange was down 0.1 percent.

Indonesian state enterprises minister Rini Soemarno said the planned merger between Indofarma and Kimia Farma into a holding company will be a government priority, Bisnis Indonesia quoted her as saying.

The merger plan had been floated by the previous government but it had not made much progress. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)