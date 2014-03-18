UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, March 18 PT Indomarco Prismatama (Indomaret), one of Indonesia's leading retailers, said on Tuesday it planned to sell 1 trillion rupiah ($88.6 million) of bonds in July.
Finance Director Markus Hendarto told Reuters that Mandiri Sekuritas and BCA Sekuritas would be lead underwriters.
Indomaret has more than 9,100 stores across the country, and hopes to add another 2,000 this year. It is majority owned by the Salim Group through its company Indoritel Makmur. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources