JAKARTA/PARIS, April 10 Indonesia's Garuda
is close to buying A330 jets worth about $2.5 billion
from Europe's Airbus, two people familiar with the deal said,
strengthening a bonanza for Western planemakers as the
archipelago nation latches on to a boom in air travel.
The deal is set to be unveiled by British Prime Minister
David Cameron in Indonesia on Wednesday on the second stage of
an Asia tour aimed at boosting trade ties with the region.
"Garuda is buying 11 units of the A330-300 that will be
delivered in a timeframe between 2013 and 2017," said one source
close to the deal on Tuesday, asking not to be identified.
Cameron is the latest Western leader to arrive touting
business deals with Southeast Asia's largest economy, which is
also fast becoming one of the most promising aviation markets.
The deal will remain dwarfed, however, by a $22 billion
order for Boeing jets from Garuda's low-cost rival Lion
Air, showcased by U.S. President Barack Obama during a trip to
the same country in November.
Indonesia was slow to join a dramatic expansion in air
travel in the Asia-Pacific region, which has underpinned the
aerospace sector worldwide.
As a sign of its untapped potential, industry leaders say
the world's fourth most populous nation has eight times the
population of Malaysia yet barely half the domestic traffic.
But with 17,000 islands spread across three time zones,
Indonesia has finally emerged as a key battleground for dominant
jetmakers Airbus and Boeing, while Garuda has also
bought regional jets from Canada's Bombardier and Lion
Air has ordered European ATR turbo-props to operate short links.
Indonesian passenger numbers are growing on average by 21
percent each year, according to Lion Air.
If confirmed, the new Airbus deal would increase the number
of long-haul A330s already delivered to Garuda or on order from
16 to 27. None of the companies involved agreed to comment.
The A330-300 sells for $231 million at catalogue prices, but
airlines typically pay less than the official price.
The expected deal comes as Lion Air also negotiates to buy
10 Airbus A330s or next-generation Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Those
talks have been overshadowed by a European Union safety ban on
Indonesian airlines that includes Lion Air but not Garuda.
Airline founder Rusdi Kirana has called the treatment unfair
but told Reuters in February that EADS subsidiary Airbus was
still in the race for a deal potentially worth $2 billion.
ROLLS-ROYCE ENGINES
Accompanied by about 35 executives from defence, energy,
construction and other sectors, Cameron will arrive in Indonesia
from Tokyo on Wednesday and visit Malaysia the following day.
On Friday, Cameron is due in Myanmar where he will meet
pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi as the first major Western
leader to visit the long-isolated country since a 1962 coup
began a half century of military rule.
Cameron's two-year-old coalition government is trying to
boost British manufacturing to lessen reliance on a financial
services sector roiled by the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.
Although Airbus is headquartered in France, the company has
important links with Britain where the wings of all Airbus jets
and many of the engines are made.
Garuda's A330s will be powered by Trent 700 engines supplied
by Britain's Rolls-Royce.
Rolls-Royce does not publish engine prices, but based on
implied catalogue values derived from its recent order
announcements, a deal with Garuda for 11 twin-engined A330s
would be worth around $770 million to the Derby-based firm.
Overall, Airbus predicts Asia-Pacific nations will take
delivery of 9,370 passenger jets over the next 20 years, valued
at $1.3 trillion.
Its sales chief says the rapid urbanization of Asia's
population and sharp growth in emerging economies compared with
the industrialized nations will soon make Asia the busiest
market for air travel, displacing the United States.
