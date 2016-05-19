(Refiles to additional subscribers, no changes to text)

* Indonesia bars Lion Air from adding routes

* Ban to last six months

* Lion Air official says to take legal action against govt

By Kanupriya Kapoor

JAKARTA, May 19 Indonesia's biggest low-cost airline, Lion Air, will be barred from adding domestic or international flight routes for six months, a transport ministry official said on Thursday, the second set of sanctions imposed on the company this week.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy has seen a boom in air travel and budget carriers have proliferated at a rate that is among the fastest in the region, but airport infrastructure has struggled to keep pace.

"The sanction is so that Lion Air improves its management and flight operations," ministry spokesman Hemi Pramuraharjo told reporters, citing repeated flight delays.

On Wednesday, the transport ministry said it would suspend the in-house ground handling operations of Lion Air, and another budget carrier, Indonesia AirAsia, while it investigated possible errors in handling passengers.

Lion Air and Indonesia AirAsia allowed passengers on two international flights to disembark at domestic terminals and airport security officials had to redirect them for immigration checks, media have said.

Lion Air president director Edward Sirait said the company would take legal action against the transport ministry.

"The sanctions threaten our workers...and we feel we have been treated unfairly," Sirait told reporters, adding that all flights were operating as normal. (Additional reporting by Yuddy Cahya; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)