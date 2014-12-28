By Gayatri Suroyo
| SURABAYA, Indonesia
SURABAYA, Indonesia Dec 28 More than 100
distraught relatives of passengers aboard missing Flight QZ8501
were hunkered down at a makeshift crisis centre at Indonesia's
Surabaya airport in East Java on Sunday, waiting anxiously for
news.
AirAsia Malaysia chief Tony Fernandes was at the
airport himself trying to comfort the families, but the airline
could offer little besides food, a hotel for the night and
assurances that all was being done to find the lost plane.
"We've been given accommodation from AirAsia but I couldn't
rest with this on my mind," said one man who gave his name as
Haryanto and who has four relatives on board. He said he had
been waiting at the airport for 10 hours.
Fernandes, a Premier League soccer club chairman and former
Warner Music executive, addressed the relatives at a makeshift
crisis centre set up in offices next to the terminal.
"Indonesian authorities are doing their best now for search
and rescue, it's best not to speculate," he said.
"Our first priority is to look after the families."
Information on the fate of the plane that went missing on
Sunday is scant. The pilots asked to change course to avoid bad
weather about midway through a journey from the provincial
capital Surabaya to Singapore, but issued no distress call.
News came that the search for the Indonesia AirAsia Airbus
320-200 was called off at nightfall, to resume at first light.
Relatives wandered restlessly around the airport, where a
notice board displayed the names of the missing passengers. On
board were 155 Indonesians, three South Koreans and one each
from Singapore, Malaysia and Britain, plus a French pilot.
AirAsia is not used to crisis management, having not had a
crash since it started operating in 2002.
(Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Martin Petty and Raissa
Kasolowsky)