JAKARTA Jan 13 An Indonesian air transport investigator confirmed that the cockpit voice recorder from the wreck of an AirAsia passenger jet was retrieved from the Java Sea on Tuesday.

When asked if the so-called black box was found, Santoso Sayogo, an investigator at the National Transportation Safety Committee, told Reuters: "We can confirm".

Indonesia AirAsia's Flight QZ8501 lost contact with air traffic control in bad weather on Dec. 28, less than halfway into a two-hour flight from Indonesia's second-biggest city of Surabaya to Singapore. All 162 people on board were killed. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Alex Richardson)