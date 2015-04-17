UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
JAKARTA, April 17 An Indonesian Batik Air flight that made an emergency landing in South Sulawesi because of a suspected bomb threat was cleared by police, the airport operator said.
"At this time the plane has been cleared by police and all the passengers are safe and have been evacuated," Angkasa Pura I director Tommy Soetomo told Reuters by text message.
The plane carrying 122 passengers was en route from the eastern island of Ambon to the capital Jakarta when it made an emergency landing in Makassar. (Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor, Randy Fabi, Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Paul Tait)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.