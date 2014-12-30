UPDATE 1-Toshiba Tec shares rise more than 6 pct on sale report
TOKYO, March 13 Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp, the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
JAKARTA Dec 30 Red and white debris sighted off Indonesia's Kalimantan coast is likely to be part the AirAsia jet presumed to have crashed in shallow waters off the Indonesian coast, a transportation ministry official said on Tuesday.
An Airbus AIR.PA A320-200 carrying 162 people and operated by Indonesia AirAsia disappeared in poor weather on Sunday morning during a flight from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore.
"The debris is red and white," Djoko Murjatmodjo, acting director general of air transportation at the transportation ministry, told reporters. "We are checking if it's debris from the aircraft. It's probably from the body of the aircraft."
Based on the size and colouring of the debris, it was likely to be part of the missing jet, Murjatmodjo added. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; writing by Michael Taylor and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Nick Macfie)
TOKYO, March 13 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it is not true that it is considering selling shares in its Toshiba Tec Corp unit.
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds background, details on appointments)