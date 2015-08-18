JAKARTA Aug 18 A search and rescue team in Indonesia found 38 bodies in the wreckage of a Trigana Air passenger aircraft that crashed two days ago with 54 people on board, the head of the National Search and Rescue Agency said on Tuesday.

"There was 37 adults and one child," Bambang Soelistyo told Reuters via text message after search and rescue teams reached the crash site earlier on Tuesday.

There was no further information on the other 16 people who were on board. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; By Paul Tait)