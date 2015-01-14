JAKARTA Jan 14 A Singapore military vessel on Wednesday located the fuselage of the AirAsia passenger jet that crashed more than two weeks ago off the coast of Indonesia, the Singapore defence minister said.

Ng Eng Hen said on his Facebook page that he was informed by his navy chief that the plane's fuselage had been found and posted pictures of the underwater wreckage.

A spokesman for Indonesia's navy, Manahan Simorangkir, said they had images of wreckage with a length of 20 metres, a width of 7 metres and a height of 3 metres, but could not confirm it was the fuselage.

Indonesia AirAsia's Flight QZ8501 lost contact with air traffic control in bad weather on Dec. 28, less than halfway into a two-hour flight from Indonesia's second-biggest city of Surabaya to Singapore. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Charlotte Greenfield in JAKARTA; Editing by Mike Collett-White)