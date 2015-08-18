UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
JAKARTA Aug 18 Indonesian search teams have found the bodies of 53 of the 54 people on board a Trigana Air passenger aircraft that crashed in the mountainous interior of eastern Papua province, a transportation ministry official said on Tuesday.
The National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) was still searching for one infant, Transportation Ministry spokesman Julius Adravida Barata told Reuters by text message.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders