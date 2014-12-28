* Pilot sought to change course, no distress signal sent
* Search resumes at first light, Indonesia leads probe
* "My worst nightmare", AirAsia Malaysia chief says
* Australia, India, US, offer experts, search support
* AirAsia group has never had a crash
(Recasts, changes byline, adds new details throughout)
By Eveline Danubrata and Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, Dec 28 Indonesia called off until first
light a search for an AirAsia plane carrying 162 people from
Indonesia's Surabaya to Singapore, which went missing on Sunday
just after pilots requested a change in course to avoid bad
weather.
There was no distress call issued by Flight QZ8501, operated
by Indonesian AirAsia, 49 percent owned by Malaysia-based budget
carrier AirAsia, which has had no crashes since it
started flying in 2002.
Singapore said it would send two planes to join the search
for the missing Airbus A320-200 early on Monday, while
the United States, Malaysia, Britain, South Korea, Australia and
India offered help, from planes and navy boats to experts and
investigators.
"We are deeply shocked and saddened by this incident," said
Sunu Widyatmoko, CEO of AirAsia Indonesia. "We are cooperating
with the relevant authorities to the fullest extent to determine
the cause of this incident."
On board were 155 Indonesians, three South Koreans and one
each from Singapore, Malaysia and Britain, plus a French pilot.
The pilot "was requesting deviation due to en-route weather
before communication with the aircraft was lost", the airline
said.
The pilots were experienced and the plane last underwent
maintenance in mid-November, it said. The aircraft had
accumulated about 23,000 flight hours in some 13,600 flights,
according to Airbus.
QZ8501 fell out of contact with Jakarta air traffic control
at 6:17 a.m. (2317 GMT Saturday). It was roughly halfway between
Surabaya and Singapore when it went missing in bad weather,
somewhere from Tanjung Pandan on Indonesia's Belitung island to
Pontianak, in West Kalimantan, Borneo.
Malaysia AirAsia chief Tony Fernandes went to Surabaya to
update dozens of relatives of passengers who waited anxiously.
The carrier swapped its distinctive bright red logo for a grey
background on its website and social media accounts.
"This is my worst nightmare," Fernandes said on Twitter.
"But there's no stopping", he said of the search.
The incident caps a disastrous year for Malaysia-affiliated
airlines. Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 went missing on March
8 on a trip from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 passengers and
crew on board and has not been found.
On July 17, the same airline's Flight MH17 was shot down
over Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board.
PRAYING FOR PASSENGERS
Indonesia President Joko Widodo urged his people to pray for
the safety of the passengers and crew. During his Sunday address
at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican, Pope Francis said those on
board were in his prayers.
The head of Indonesia's transport safety committee expressed
hope of locating QZ8501 quickly and said it was too soon to
detect the so-called electronic pings from its black box
recorder.
"We are using our capacity to search on sea and land,"
Tatang Kurniadi told a news conference in Jakarta.
"Until now, we have not found out how the plane fell or what
kind of emergency it was."
There was bad weather over Belitung at the time and the
aircraft had been flying at 32,000 feet before asking to fly at
38,000 feet to avoid clouds.
Malaysia was sending vessels and a C130 aircraft while
Singapore had also sent a C130. Australia had a P3 Orion
aircraft on standby and India offered three navy boats.
Louise Sidharta was at Singapore's Changi Airport waiting
for her fiancée to return from a family holiday.
"It was supposed to be their last vacation before we got
married," she said.
A man named Purnomo told TVOne in Surabaya of his lucky
escape. "I should have been on the flight ... but this morning I
had an emergency. I had my passport in hand."
Like all affiliates of AirAsia, which include Thailand, the
Philippines and India, Indonesia AirAsia operates Airbus jets,
of which it has 30 of the A320 model.
AirAsia has ordered several hundred jets from the European
planemaker, making it one of its most important customers. The
missing plane has been in service for just over six years,
according to airfleets.net.
Indonesian officials from the civil aviation authority and
transport safety committee, which are responsible for crash
investgiations, arrived in Surabaya on Sunday. A transport
ministry official said Indonesia would handle the probe.
"The aircraft was registered in Indonesia and it looks to be
missing over Indonesian territory, so we will lead the
investigation," said the official, who asked not to be named as
he was not authorised to speak to media.
"We have the expertise to do this."
(Additional reporting Gayatri Suroyo in SURABAYA, Chris
Nusatya, Cindy Silviana and Kanupriya Kapoor in JAKARTA,
Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Praveen Menon in KUALA LUMPUR, Siva
Govindasamy, Saeed Hassan, Rujun Shen and Anshuman Daga in
SINGAPORE, Sanjeev Miglani in NEW DELHI, Tim Hepner in PARIS,
Alwyn Scott in NEW YORK and Philip Pullella in ROME; Writing by
Martin Petty; Editing by)