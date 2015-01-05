(Corrects date of crash in paragraph 3)
By Fergus Jensen
PANGKALAN BUN, Indonesia Jan 5 Indonesian navy
divers took advantage of calmer waters on Monday to resume
efforts to identify suspected wreckage from a missing Indonesia
AirAsia passenger jet with no signal detected yet from the black
box recorders.
Ships and aircraft seeking debris and bodies from the Airbus
A320-200 widened their search area to allow for
currents eight days after Flight QZ8501 plunged into the water
en route from Indonesia's second-biggest city Surabaya to
Singapore with 162 people on board. Helicopters will search
coastal areas.
Indonesia's meteorological agency has said seasonal tropical
storms probably contributed to the Dec. 28 crash and the weather
has persistently hampered efforts to recover bodies and find the
cockpit voice and flight data recorders that should explain why
the plane crashed into the sea.
The main focus of the search is about 90 nautical miles off
the coast of Borneo island, where five large objects believed to
be parts of the plane - the largest about 18 metres (59 feet)
long - have been pinpointed in shallow waters by ships using
sonar.
Both flight recorders are located near the tail of the
Airbus, but it was unclear whether that part of the aircraft was
among the debris found on the seabed.
"The weather is quite conducive. The visibility is six
kilometres, there's no low cloud, the wind is calm," Air Force
Lt Col Jhonson Supriadi said.
"With our calculations of currents this strong, every day
this operational area is extended."
Peter Marosszeky, a senior aviation research fellow at the
University of New South Wales in Sydney, said the weather was
squarely to blame for the delay in finding the black box
recorders, which are designed to emit pings that can be detected
by sonar for a month after a crash.
"The seas haven't been very friendly, but the black boxes
have a 30-day life and they will be able to find them,
particularly in the shallow waters," he said. "It's the weather
that is causing the delay."
Nine ships from four countries have converged on the area,
with teams of divers including seven Russian experts standing
ready, but strong winds and four-metre high waves have kept
progress agonisingly slow.
Thirty-four bodies of the mostly Indonesian passengers and
crew have so far been recovered, including some still strapped
in their seats. Many more may be still trapped in the body of
the aircraft.
The crash was the first fatal accident suffered by the
AirAsia budget group, whose Indonesian affiliate flies from at
least 15 destinations across the sprawling archipelago.
The airline, which is 49 percent owned by Malaysia-based
budget carrier AirAsia, has come under pressure from
Indonesian authorities, who have suspended its Surabaya to
Singapore operations saying the carrier only had a licence to
fly the route on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Indonesia AirAsia said it would co-operate with the
transport ministry while it investigates the licence.
A joint statement from Singapore's civil aviation authority
(CAAS) and Changi Airport Group said that AirAsia had the
necessary approvals to operate a daily flight between Surabaya
and Singapore.
(Additional reporting Eveline Danubrata in Jakarta and Jane
Wardell in Sydney; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Jeremy
Laurence)