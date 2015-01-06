* Weather likely to turn "ugly" again later
* Navy ship finds what my be plane's tail
* Aviation officials reassigned while investigation carried
out
* Transport ministry says has tightened pre-flight rules
By Fergus Jensen
PANGKALAN BUN, Indonesia, Jan 6 Search teams
trying to find the black box flight recorders from a crashed
AirAsia jet and recover bodies of victims scrambled on Tuesday
to take advantage of a brief respite in the bad weather that has
frustrated the operation for the last nine days.
Indonesian officials believe they may have located the tail
and parts of the fuselage of the Airbus A320-200 at the
bottom of the Java Sea, but strong currents, high winds and big
waves have hindered attempts to send divers to investigate.
Flight QZ8501 plunged into the water off Borneo island on
Dec. 28, about 40 minutes into a two-hour flight from
Indonesia's second-biggest city of Surabaya to Singapore. There
were no survivors among the 162 people on board.
Jakarta has launched a crackdown on its fast-growing
aviation sector in the wake of the crash, reassigning some
officials and tightening rules on pre-flight procedures in a
country with a patchy reputation for air safety.
Air force Lt Col Jhonson Supriadi, speaking from Pangkalan
Bun, the southern Borneo town where the multinational search and
recovery operation is based, said there was a narrow window of
better weather early on Tuesday.
"It's pretty good. We will start searching as quickly as
possible," he said, adding that the weather was expected to "get
uglier again" later in the day.
The main focus of the search is about 90 nautical miles off
Borneo, where five large objects believed to be parts of the
plane - the largest about 18 metres (59 feet) long - have been
located in shallow waters by ships using sonar.
The captain of an Indonesian navy patrol vessel said on
Monday his ship had found what was believed to be the tail - a
key find since that section of the aircraft houses the cockpit
voice and flight data recorders - but search and rescue agency
officials said that was not yet confirmed.
Officials had previously suggested the larger objects were
also likely to include part of the aircraft's fuselage, where
many bodies may still be trapped.
AVIATION CRACKDOWN
The crash was the first fatal accident suffered by the
AirAsia budget group, whose Indonesian affiliate has come under
criticism from the authorities in Jakarta since the disaster.
The transport ministry has suspended Indonesia AirAsia's
Surabaya-Singapore licence, saying the carrier only had
permission to fly the route on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and
Saturdays. Flight QZ8501 took off on a Sunday.
Indonesia AirAsia, 49 percent owned by Malaysia-based
AirAsia, has made little comment, but said it would
fully cooperate with the authorities' investigations.
While the cause of the crash is unknown, the national
weather bureau has said the seasonal tropical storms common in
the area were likely to be a factor. Last week, the authorities
questioned whether the pilot had followed proper weather
procedures.
On Monday, the transport ministry said officials at the
airport operator in Surabaya and air traffic control agency who
had allowed the flight to take off had been moved to other
duties while the accident investigation is completed.
It also said it had issued a directive making it mandatory
for pilots to be briefed face-to-face by an airline flight
operations officer on weather conditions and other operational
issues before every flight.
Indonesia is one of the world's fastest growing aviation
markets and its carriers, such as Lion Air and Garuda Indonesia
, are among the top customers for plane makers Airbus
and Boeing.
But its safety record is chequered. The European Commission
banned all Indonesia-based airlines from flying to the European
Union in 2007 following a series of accidents. Exemptions to
that ban have since been granted to some carriers, including
Garuda and AirAsia.
(Additional reporting by Cindy Silviana, Wilda Asmarini,
Adriana Nina Kusuma, Michael Taylor, Eveline Danubrata, Nilufar
Rizki, Charlotte Greenfield and Fransiska Nangoy in
Jakarta/Surabaya; Writing by Alex Richardson; Editing by Nick
Macfie)