* US ship locates two metal objects
* Two more bodies recovered
* Black box could be buried in seabed-official
* Aviation officials reassigned while investigation carried
out
* Regulator says dispute over licence should not affect
claims
By Wilda Asmarini and Eveline Danubrata
JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan 6 Search teams scouring
the ocean for the wreckage of an AirAsia jet found two new metal
objects on Tuesday, but nine days after the plane crashed
officials say there is still no sign of the crucial black box
flight recorders.
Bad weather continued to hamper the search, and while
conditions eased slightly on Tuesday, high waves and strong
currents prevented divers from going deep into the waters to
look for the plane's wreckage on the bottom of the Java Sea.
Indonesian officials believe they may have located the tail
and parts of the fuselage of the Airbus A320-200 30
metres below the surface, but have been unable to properly
investigate the debris so far.
Flight QZ8501 plunged into the water off Borneo island on
Dec. 28, about 40 minutes into a two-hour flight from
Indonesia's second-biggest city of Surabaya to Singapore. There
were no survivors among the 162 people on board.
Jakarta has launched a crackdown on its fast-growing
aviation sector since the crash, reassigning some officials and
tightening rules on pre-flight procedures in a country with a
patchy reputation for air safety.
"Divers were ready on the ship but the challenges were
currents and waves," the head of Indonesia's search and rescue
agency, Fransiskus Bambang Soelistyo, told a news conference in
Jakarta on Tuesday evening.
He said a U.S. navy ship located two more metal objects using
sonar signals, though it is not known yet if they are part of
the missing plane. Those would add to the five large objects,
believed to have been part of the plane, detected so far.
Two more bodies were also recovered from the sea, bringing
the total found so far to 39.
Search and rescue agency official Supriyadi, who is
coordinating the operation from the southern Borneo town of
Pangkalan Bun, said there had been no "pings" detected from the
black box's emergency locator beacon, possibly because it was
buried in the seabed or the muddy water was impeding its signal.
"They haven't found anything, maybe because the water is
turbid and there is zero visibility," he said. "There's a
possibility it is buried in mud."
The captain of an Indonesian navy patrol vessel said on
Monday his ship had found what was believed to be the tail, a
key find since that section of the aircraft houses the cockpit
voice and flight data recorders. But Soelistyo said that could
not yet be confirmed.
Less than a third of the bodies of the mostly Indonesian
passengers and crew have been recovered so far. Many more could
still be trapped in the fuselage of the aircraft.
AVIATION CRACKDOWN
The crash was the first fatal accident suffered by the
AirAsia budget group, whose Indonesian affiliate has come under
criticism from the authorities in Jakarta since the disaster.
The transport ministry has suspended Indonesia AirAsia's
Surabaya-Singapore licence, saying the carrier only had
permission to fly the route on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and
Saturdays. Flight QZ8501 took off on a Sunday, though the
ministry said this had no bearing on the accident.
"Flying without license was not the cause of the accident,"
transport minister Ignasius Jonan told reporters.
Indonesia AirAsia, 49 percent owned by Malaysia-based
AirAsia, has made little comment, but said it would
fully cooperate with investigations.
Indonesia's financial regulator said it did not believe the
issue of whether the airline had the correct flight permits
would affect insurers paying out on claims.
While the cause of the crash is not known, the national
weather bureau has said the seasonal tropical storms common in
the area were likely to be a factor. Last week, the authorities
questioned whether the pilot had followed proper weather
procedures.
On Monday, the transport ministry said officials at the
airport operator in Surabaya and air traffic control agency who
had allowed the flight to take off had been moved to other
duties while the accident investigation is completed.
It also said it had issued a directive making it mandatory
for pilots to be briefed face-to-face by an airline flight
operations officer on weather conditions and other operational
issues before every flight.
Indonesia is one of the world's fastest growing aviation
markets and its carriers, such as Lion Air and Garuda Indonesia
, are among the top customers for plane makers Airbus
and Boeing.
But its safety record is chequered. The European Commission
banned all Indonesia-based airlines from flying to the European
Union in 2007 following a series of accidents. Exemptions to
that ban have since been granted to some carriers, including
Garuda and AirAsia.
(Additional reporting by Cindy Silviana, Adriana Nina Kusuma,
Michael Taylor, Nilufar Rizki, Charlotte Greenfield and
Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta/Surabaya and Fergus Jensen in
Pangkalan Bun; Writing by Alex Richardson and Rachel Armstrong;
Editing by Nick Macfie and Robert Birsel)