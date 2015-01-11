* Officials say pings showing black box location
* Large object detected on sea floor
* Suspected fuselage up to four km from tail site
(Adds black box comments)
By Kanupriya Kapoor and Charlotte Greenfield
PANGKALAN BUN/JAKARTA, Jan 11 Indonesian search
teams believe they have found the fuselage of an AirAsia
airliner that crashed in the Java Sea two weeks ago,
and divers hope calmer waters on Monday will allow them to
retrieve the black box flight recorders.
Indonesia AirAsia Flight QZ8501 lost contact with air
traffic control in bad weather on Dec. 28, less than halfway
into a two-hour flight from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to
Singapore. None of the 162 people on the aircraft survived.
Searchers have also been hearing pings, believed to be from
the aircraft's two black boxes near where the tail of the Airbus
A320-200 aircraft tail was raised on Saturday.
Supriyadi, operations coordinator for the National
Search and Rescue Agency, said on Sunday a sonar scan had
revealed an object measuring 10 metres by four metres by 2.5
metres on the sea floor.
"They suspect it is the body of the plane," Supriyadi told
Reuters in the town of Pangkalan Bun, the base for the search
effort on Borneo.
"If it is the body of the plane then we will first evacuate
the victims."
Forty-eight bodies have been found in the Java Sea off
Borneo and searchers believe more will be found in the plane's
fuselage.
Strong winds, currents and high waves have been hampering
efforts to reach other large pieces of suspected wreckage
detected by sonar on the sea floor.
BLACK BOX LOCATED
Three vessels involved in the search have detected pings
about four km (two miles) from where the plane's tail was raised
on Saturday, in water about 30 metres (100 feet) deep.
"The black boxes are in a crushed part of the aircraft
debris, making it very difficult for the team of divers," said
Tonny Budiono, a navigation director for the transport ministry.
"Because of time constraints, (we) have decided to retrieve
the black boxes tomorrow morning by gradually shifting these
layers of aircraft body debris."
But if that fails, Budiono said divers would lift the debris
using inflatable balloons, the same technique used to lift the
tail section on Saturday.
Navy spokesman Manahan Simorangkir, however, denied that the
black box had been found, saying divers could not confirm its
exact location due to poor weather and visibility.
If and when the recorders are retrieved and taken to the
capital, Jakarta, for analysis, it could take up to two weeks to
download data, investigators said, although the information
could be accessed in as little as two days if the devices are
not badly damaged.
While the cause of the crash is not known, the national
weather bureau has said seasonal storms were likely to be a
factor.
President Joko Widodo said the crash exposed widespread
problems in the management of air transportation in Indonesia.
Separately on Sunday, a DHC-6 Twin Otter operated by
Indonesia's Trigana Air crashed on landing at Enarotali Airport
in Paniai, Papua, on Sunday.
Strong winds caused the aircraft to roll over, domestic news
website Detik.com reported, with no injuries to the three crew
members on board. The plane was not carrying any passengers.
(Additional reporting by Chris Nusatya, Nilufar Rizki and Cindy
Silviana in JAKARTA, and Fransiska Nangoy in Surabaya; Writing
by Robert Birsel and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Jeremy Laurence
and Stephen Powell)