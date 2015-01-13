JAKARTA Jan 13 Divers on Tuesday retrieved the
black box cockpit voice recorder from the wreck of an AirAsia
passenger jet, Indonesian news channel MetroTV said
quoting a transport ministry official.
The black box was found near the location where the flight
data recorder was retrieved on Monday.
The cockpit voice recorder was on board an Indonesian navy
vessel and expected to be sent to the capital, Jakarta, for
analysis, the report said.
The Airbus A320-200 airliner lost contact with air
traffic control in bad weather on Dec. 28, less than halfway
into a two-hour flight from Indonesia's second-biggest city of
Surabaya to Singapore.
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Randy
Fabi; Editing by Alex Richardson)