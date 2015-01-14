By Charlotte Greenfield and Fransiska Nangoy
| JAKARTA/SURABAYA, Indonesia
JAKARTA/SURABAYA, Indonesia Jan 14 Indonesian
investigators began examining on Wednesday the black box flight
recorders from an AirAsia passenger jet that crashed
more than two weeks ago, and hope to unlock initial clues to the
cause of the disaster within days.
Divers retrieved the flight data and cockpit voice recorders
this week from the sunken wreckage of Flight QZ8501, which lost
contact with air traffic control halfway into a two-hour flight
from Indonesia's second biggest city Surabaya to Singapore. All
162 people on board were killed.
The recorders were lifted from the bottom of the Java Sea
and sent to the capital, Jakarta, for analysis. Both were found
to be in relatively good condition.
"In one week, I think we will be getting a reading,"
Mardjono Siswosuwarno, head investigator for the National
Transportation Safety Committee, told Reuters.
The so-called black boxes - which are actually orange -
contain a wealth of data that will be crucial for investigators
piecing together the sequence of events that led to the Airbus
A320-200 plunging into the sea.
The flight data recorder took only 15 minutes to download,
but investigators will now need to analyse up to 25 hours of
data and several thousand flight parameters coving things such
as flying speed, altitude, fuel consumption, air pressure
changes and inputs to the aircrafts controls.
"We are feeling relieved but there is still a lot of work
ahead of us to analyse it," said Siswosuwarno.
Investigators were expected later on Wednesday to begin
downloading data from the cockpit voice recorder, which retains
the last two hours of conversations on the flight deck and
between the pilots and air traffic controllers.
As is standard procedure, the NTSC will file a preliminary
report, which will be made public, to the International Civil
Aviation Organization within 30 days. A final report on the
crash is not expected to be published for at least a year,
Siswosuwarno said.
SEARCH CONTINUES
After the recovery of the two black boxes, Indonesia is
expected to scale back search and rescue operations in the Java
Sea.
But government officials sought to reassure victims'
families that efforts to retrieve the remains of their loved
ones would continue.
"I have told (the families) that ending the main operation
does not mean ending the search," Fransiskus Bambang Soelistyo,
head of the National Search and Rescue Agency, told reporters in
Surabaya late on Tuesday.
Forty-eight bodies have been plucked from the Java Sea and
brought to Surabaya for identification. Searchers believe more
bodies will be found in the plane's fuselage, which has yet to
be located.
"We understand if the search becomes smaller ... but the
bodies have to be found," said Frangky Chandry, whose younger
brother was on the plane. "We want to bury our family. That's
what we want."
(Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Alex Richardson)