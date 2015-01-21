UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
JAKARTA Jan 21 Indonesia will not release to the public a 30-day preliminary report detailing its investigation into last month's crash of an AirAsia passenger jet that killed all 162 people on board, said Tatang Kurniadi, chairman of the National Transportation Safety Committee, on Wednesday.
Investigators are expected to submit the preliminary report to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) early next week.
Under ICAO regulations, the preliminary report must be filed within 30 days from the date of the accident. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen and Kanupriya Kapoor; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.