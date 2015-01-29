JAKARTA Jan 29 The AirAsia passenger
jet that crashed into the sea last month killing all 162 people
was in sound condition and all crew members were properly
certified, Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee
said on Thursday.
Mardjono Siswosuwarno, head investigator for the National
Transportation Safety Committee, told reporters the flight data
recorder provided a "pretty clear picture" of what happened in
the last moments of AirAsia Flight QZ8501.
He added that the first officer was flying the plane at the
time of the accident, which killed all 162 people on board.
(Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor, Fergus Jensen and Fransiska
Nangoy; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Alex Richardson)