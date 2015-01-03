JAKARTA Jan 3 Indonesia search and rescue teams hunting for the wreck of an AirAsia passenger jet have located two "big objects" in the Java Sea, agency chief Fransiskus Bambang Soelistyo told reporters on Saturday.

The two objects are around 30 metres (90 feet) underwater and the agency is attempting to get images using remotely operated underwater vehicles, Soelistyo added.

An Indonesia AirAsia Airbus A320-200 plunged into the Java Sea on Sunday while en route from Indonesia's second-biggest city Surabaya to Singapore with 162 people on board. No survivors have been found. (Reporting by Chris Nusatya and Michael Taylor; Editing by Michael Perry)