JAKARTA Dec 29 The disappearance of an
Indonesia AirAsia passenger jet comes at a sensitive time for
Jakarta's aviation authorities, as they strive to improve the
country's safety reputation to match its status as one of the
airline industry's fastest growing markets.
The Airbus A320, with 162 people on board, is
presumed to have crashed into the Java Sea on a flight from
Indonesia's second city Surabaya to Singapore on Sunday, putting
renewed scrutiny on the regulation of airlines in a country that
remains on the European Union's aviation blacklist.
Malaysian-listed budget carrier AirAsia and its
regional affiliates have up until now had a near blemish-free
safety record, but officials were quick to announce on Monday a
review of Indonesia AirAsia's operations.
"We will review Indonesia AirAsia to make sure its
performance can be better in the future," Transport Minister
Ignasius Jonan told reporters. "Much will be reviewed in terms
of its business operations and in terms of air transportation
business, so that there are safety improvements."
Indonesia is on track to become one of the world's top 10
aviation markets by around 2020, and could be in the top five
with 270 million passengers by 2034, according to projections by
the International Air Transport Association.
The country's fast-growing airlines such as Lion Air, Garuda
Indonesia and its subsidiary Citilink have been ordering
hundreds of aircraft from Airbus and Boeing to meet this
demand.
But, despite recent improvements, the air safety record of
Southeast Asia's most populous nation remains patchy.
A spate of fatal accidents in the 2000s that culminated in
the crash of an Adam Air Boeing 737-400 on Jan. 1 2007, killing
all 102 passengers on board, led to a blanket ban on all
Indonesian-based airlines from flying to the European Union.
Around the same time, the U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration barred Indonesian carriers from increasing
flights to and from the United States, prompting the State
Department to caution American citizens about using Indonesian
carriers on regional or domestic routes in the country.
"Indonesia has had a questionable safety record. This will
once again raise questions about how safe Indonesian airlines
are," said Greg Waldron, Asia Managing Editor at Flightglobal,
an industry data and news service.
"This is the first incident for Indonesia AirAsia, but it
will cast a spotlight once again on the entire industry."
INVESTIGATION EXPERTISE
The European Commission began granting exemptions to the EU
flight ban for some Indonesia airlines in 2009, including Garuda
Indonesia, which subsequently began direct services to Europe,
and Indonesia AirAsia.
But the ban remains in force for most of the countries
airlines, including Lion Air, one of the world's fastest growing
carriers. Lion Air co-founder Rusdi Kirana told Reuters recently
that he expected the ban on his airline to be lifted next year.
Despite improvements, since 2010 there have been 13 serious
incidents involving passenger aircraft in Indonesia, excluding
the disappearance of the AirAsia jet. Eleven of those resulted
in the plane being written off and four incidents involved
fatalities.
An official from Indonesia's transport ministry told Reuters
that the country expected to take the lead in any investigation
into the fate of the AirAsia plane.
"The aircraft was registered in Indonesia and it looks to be
missing over Indonesian territory. So we will lead the
investigation. We have the expertise to do this," said the
official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The Jakarta-based National Transportation Safety Committee
has a dedicated team of air crash investigators - many of whom
are former airline or transport ministry officials - and has a
reputation for being meticulous in its investigation of air
incidents, according to aviation experts.
"They have the expertise to investigate air crashes,
ironically because of the large number of them," said
Flightglobal's Waldron. "Their reputation is at stake and they
will want to get this right."
