By Alwyn Scott
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 29 Air travel advocates are
demanding global aviation authorities explain how an AirAsia
jetliner with 162 people aboard got lost at a time
when satellites and webcams monitor society's every move.
"It should be impossible for an airliner to go missing" in
an age when people can track their phones and cars to within a
few feet, said Paul Hudson, president of Flyersrights.org and a
member of a U.S. Federal Aviation Authority rulemaking advisory
committee.
For two days rescuers have been unable to locate wreckage
from the AirAsia Flight QZ8501, an Airbus A320 that was
built in 2008 and last serviced in November, which likely did
not fly far from its last radar sighting.
The technology exists for more closely pinpointing the
location of the flight moments after it vanished on Sunday from
radar screens, tracking experts say, and it would have helped
narrow the vast search area in the Java Sea. But those systems
are not fully deployed.
Global air-traffic control systems are in various stages of
upgrade from radar to GPS ground and satellite navigation amid
disagreements between airlines, governments and regulators about
standards, costs and recommended implementation deadlines.
Hudson's group complains that failures going back more than
a decade have led to many recommendations but little change in
how planes are monitored. The group wants regulators to require
better tracking.
Kevin Mitchell, founder and chairman of the Business Travel
Coalition, an advocacy group for corporate travel departments,
said the inability to quickly locate planes would likely have a
"chilling effect" on travelers.
"We're pressing for making tracking a higher priority" for
regulators, he said.
'AT LEAST A DECADE AWAY'
Charles Leocha, chairman of Travelers United, another
advocacy group, predicted that despite the increased urgency, "a
solution is at least a decade away" because of industry
reluctance to incur costs and the difficulty setting equipment
standards.
Better tracking and real-time flight-data monitoring became
urgent issues after Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 went missing
in March with 239 people on board, possibly flying for hours on
autopilot as a "ghost plane" until its fuel ran out. It is
thought to have crashed in a remote part of the Indian Ocean.
Its disappearance prompted the International Civil Aviation
Organization, a United Nations agency, to set up a task force
led by the International Air Transport Association on tracking
systems.
IATA's working group, representing airlines, pilots, air
traffic controllers and airplane makers, already has agreed
aircraft should be tracked to the nearest nautical mile.
In December the task force recommended a deadline of 12
months for deploying existing tracking systems, but IATA board
members vetoed that timetable, saying it may prove impractical,
stopping what was seen as the best chance of prompt action.
The AirAsia flight had a flight-tracking system known as
ADS-B that the FlightRadar24 website used to publish its flight
path. Ground-based air traffic controllers had radar data that
showed the plane disappeared at 6:17 am local time on Sunday
(2317 GMT).
"Clearly something happened where it went off the radar
screen and they weren't able to fix a last location of the
aircraft," said Don Thoma, chief executive of Aireon, a unit of
Iridium Communications that is developing a
satellite-based tracking system.
ICAO said on Monday it was premature to comment on AirAsia.
But Teuku Faizasyah, Indonesia's ambassador to Canada and
its permanent representative to the ICAO, when asked what the
organization could do, told Reuters: "It's a tough question.
This involves private companies ... They may need to add some
instruments that are very expensive."
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York, Allison Lampert in
Montreal, Allison Martell in Toronto and Tim Hepher in Paris;
Editing by Howard Goller)