* Divers search AirAsia wreckage during break in weather
* Indonesian authorities hope to lift plane's tail Friday
(Recasts with plans to lift tail, adds quotes)
By Cindy Silviana and Kanupriya Kapoor
JAKARTA/PANGKALAN BUN, Jan 8 Indonesian search
and rescue teams plan to start lifting the crashed AirAsia
jet's tail off the sea bed on Friday, officials said,
raising hopes that "black box" recorders can be retrieved to
reveal the cause of the disaster.
Scores of divers plunged into the Java Sea on Thursday to
search the wreckage of Flight QZ8501, which vanished from radar
screens on Dec. 28 less than half-way into a two-hour flight
from Indonesia's second-biggest city of Surabaya to Singapore.
There were no survivors among the 162 people on board.
The cause of the crash remains a mystery, with hopes
centring on the so-called black boxes - the flight data recorder
and the cockpit voice recorder - providing vital clues.
The plane was an Airbus A320-200, which carries the
recorders near the tail section. Officials have warned, however,
that the recorders could have become separated from the tail
during the disaster.
The tail of the plane was found on Wednesday, upturned on
the sea bed about 30 km (20 miles) from the plane's last known
location at a depth of around 28-32 metres.
"The weather prevented the operation to lift the tail
today," search and rescue agency coordinator Supriyadi told
reporters in Pangkalan Bun, the southern Borneo town closest to
the crash site.
Choppy seas, strong currents and poor visibility have dogged
the search throughout.
"The operation using (a) balloon to lift the tail will start
tomorrow," Supriyadi added.
The head of Indonesia's search and rescue agency, Fransiskus
Bambang Soelistyo, said separately in Jakarta that a crane might
also be employed to lift the tail and that finding the missing
bodies was still the main focus of the operation.
Relatives of the victims have urged authorities to make
finding the remains of their loved ones the priority.
WEATHER MAY WORSEN
A total of 84 divers were in ships in the vicinity of the
wreckage on Thursday and teams began searching the jet's tail at
0645 local time (2345 GMT Wednesday), with visibility poor and
strong currents still impeding efforts, officials said.
Ships with acoustic "pinger locators" designed to pick up
signals from the black boxes were at the location but were no
longer being used, in a possible sign of confidence among
Indonesian officials that the recorders will be found soon.
According to Nurcahyo Utomo, an investigator at the National
Transportation Safety Committee (NTSC), the time taken to
analyse what happened to the flight depended partly on the
condition of the recorders.
The NTSC is leading the probe, with France's BEA crash
investigation agency officially participating.
Forty-three bodies and debris from the plane have been
plucked from the surface of the waters off Borneo, but strong
winds and high waves have been hampering divers' efforts to
reach larger pieces of suspected wreckage detected by sonar on
the sea floor.
Weather agency officials warned on Thursday that although
conditions at search areas had improved over the last two days,
they were likely to worsen from Friday onwards.
Indonesia AirAsia, 49 percent owned by the Malaysia-based
AirAsia budget group, has come under pressure from the
authorities in Jakarta since the crash.
The transport ministry has suspended the carrier's
Surabaya-Singapore licence, saying it only had permission to fly
the route on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Flight QZ8501 took off on a Sunday, though the ministry said
this had no bearing on the accident.
While the cause of the crash is not known, the national
weather bureau has said seasonal tropical storms common in the
area were likely to be a factor.
AirAsia has said it is cooperating fully with the ministry's
investigations. That investigation would be completed by Friday
evening, the transport ministry said.
Indonesia has already cracked down on the sale of cheap
tickets for domestic flights to ensure that airlines do not cut
corners on safety, the transport ministry said on Thursday.
The decision to tighten the rules on budget fares came into
effect on Dec. 30. The ministry's intention is to help to
increase airlines' profit margins, allowing them to spend more
on safety.
(Additional reporting by Michael Taylor, Eveline Danubrata,
Gayatri Suroyo, Wilda Asmarini, Nilufar Rizki and Charlotte
Greenfield in Jakarta; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Mike
Collett-White)