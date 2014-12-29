(Repeats with no change in text)

WASHINGTON Dec 29 Indonesia has asked the United States for help in locating the AirAsia jet that went missing on Sunday carrying 162 people, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

"Today we received a request for assistance locating the airplane, and we are reviewing that request to find out how best we can meet Indonesia's request for assistance," State Department spokesman Jeff Rathke told a regular news briefing. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Susan Heavey)