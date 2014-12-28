Dec 28 The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is monitoring the situation with missing AirAsia Flight QZ8501 and is prepared to assist Indonesian authorities if needed, a spokesman for the agency, which investigates major transportation accidents, said on Sunday.

The Indonesia AirAsia plane, an Airbus 320-200 carrying 155 passengers and seven crew, lost contact with air traffic control in Jakarta at 6:17 a.m. on Sunday (2317 GMT on Saturday) after pilots asked to change course to avoid bad weather during a flight from Indonesia's Surabaya city to Singapore. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Eric Beech)