WASHINGTON Dec 28 The United States is ready to help with the search for a missing AirAsia plane, which lost contact with air traffic controllers on a flight from Indonesia to Singapore, the U.S. State Department said on Sunday.

"Authorities in the region are leading the search for the missing airplane. As we have in the past, the United States stands ready to assist in any way that's helpful," the department said in a statement.

It also confirmed that none of the 155 passengers on the flight was traveling on a U.S. passport.

