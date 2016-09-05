JAKARTA/BEIJING, Sept 5 Indonesia has asked the
chairman of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Jack Ma,
to act as adviser in the development of the Southeast Asian
country's nascent e-commerce industry, according to a video
released by the government.
Indonesia has the world's fourth-largest population,
boasting a young, internet-savvy demographic, and a thriving
e-commerce market that is increasingly attracting global
investors.
Earlier this year, Alibaba bought a controlling stake in
Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada Group for around $1
billion, while a group of investors led by private equity firms
KKR & Co LP and Warburg Pincus LLC poured more
than $550 million into Indonesian ride-hailing start-up Go-Jek.
To promote growth in the e-commerce industry, the government
is setting up a "steering committee" consisting of 10 ministers
for which it has asked Alibaba's Ma to be an adviser,
Communication and Information Minister Rudiantara said.
"The thinking behind this is to make Indonesia's positioning
in the international marketplace more prominent," Rudiantara
said in a video released by the state secretariat. The minister,
like many Indonesians, only uses one name.
Rudiantara is part of President Joko Widodo's delegation
attending the G20 summit in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.
An Alibaba spokeswoman confirmed that Ma was asked to be
adviser to Indonesia's e-commerce steering committee, but
declined to say whether he had accepted the offer.
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in JAKARTA and Paul Carsten in
BEIJING; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)