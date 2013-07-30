* H1 ferronickel output up 27 percent from year ago

* Gold output gains 0.6 percent in first six months

* H1 gold sales account for 46 pct of total company sales

* Tayan refinery to start operating in October (Adds information on alumina refinery)

JAKARTA, July 30 Indonesian miner Antam reported a 50 percent year-on-year jump in nickel ore production for the first half of the year and said its $490 million alumina refinery will start operating in October, three months ahead of schedule.

The rise in output is in line with Antam's plans to boost production in 2013 ahead of a ban on ore exports by Indonesia due to come into effect in 2014. State-controlled Antam is the country's second-biggest nickel producer.

Nickel ore production by Perusahaan Perseroan Aneka Tambang, or Antam, rose to 6,074,000 tonnes in the first half of the year from 4,041,000 tonnes a year ago, the company said in a half-yearly report received by Reuters on Tuesday.

Antam also reported ferronickel production of 10,166 tonnes for the period, up 27 percent from 8,009 tonnes a year ago. This figure represents 56 percent of the company's 2013 ferronickel output target of 18,000 tonnes.

Antam's ferronickel sales volume rose 53 percent in the first half from a year ago.

State-run Antam reported a 0.6 percent rise in gold production to 1,268 kg in the first six months of the year, which is 45 percent of its 2013 output target of 2,801 kg.

Antam's gold sales in the first half were worth 2.8 trillion rupiah ($272.57 million), contributing around 46 percent of the company's total sales.

Antam also reported that its $490 million Tayan alumina refinery will start operating in October. The refinery is expected to produce 300,000 tonnes of chemical-grade alumina per year, with offtake sold to domestic and Japanese buyers. ($1 = 10272.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)