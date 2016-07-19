JAKARTA, July 19 Indonesia's anti-monopoly
agency said on Tuesday that two separate distributors of Yamaha
and Honda motorbikes in the country are suspected of
price-fixing.
PT Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing and PT Astra Honda
Motor are suspected of agreeing to set prices for automatic
scooters with an engine capacity of 110-125 cubic centimetres,
Frans Adiatma, an official at the Indonesian Business
Competition Supervisory Commission (KPPU), told reporters.
When contacted, Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing's
spokesman denied it had tried to fix prices. Astra Honda Motor
was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Additional reporting by Fransiska
Nangoy; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)