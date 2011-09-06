JAKARTA, Sept 6 Astratel Nusantara, a unit of
Indonesia's biggest listed firm Astra International ,
has bought a 95 percent stake in a toll-road concession holder
Marga Hanurata Intrinstic for 750 billion rupiah ($87 million)
to expand its reach into the nation's infrastructure sector.
Marga Hanurata owns a 40.5 kilometres-long toll-road
concession in central Java from Kertosono to Mojokerto and the
acquisition will make Astratel own three concessions with total
investment estimated to reach 3.4 trillion rupiah, Astra said in
a statement.
($1 = 8,540 rupiahs)
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Anshuman Daga)