JAKARTA, Sept 6 Astratel Nusantara, a unit of Indonesia's biggest listed firm Astra International , has bought a 95 percent stake in a toll-road concession holder Marga Hanurata Intrinstic for 750 billion rupiah ($87 million) to expand its reach into the nation's infrastructure sector.

Marga Hanurata owns a 40.5 kilometres-long toll-road concession in central Java from Kertosono to Mojokerto and the acquisition will make Astratel own three concessions with total investment estimated to reach 3.4 trillion rupiah, Astra said in a statement. ($1 = 8,540 rupiahs) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Anshuman Daga)